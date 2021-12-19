German Francesco Friedrich strengthened his grip in the overall World Cup title race with yet another victory, securing four-man bobsleigh gold in Altenberg to ensure he ends 2021 with a perfect record.

The 31-year-old and his push team Thorsten Margis, Martin Grothkopp and Alexander Schueller topped the podium by 0.28 seconds from the second-placed Canadian team.

Ad

Pilot Justin Kripps and his team of Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell posted a total time of 1:49.16 after their two runs to take the silver medal.

Bobsleigh Unstoppable force Friedrich slides to more World Cup gold YESTERDAY AT 16:52

Russian Rostislav Gaitiukevich clinched third place for his second podium of the season alongside Mikhail Mordasov, Pavel Travkin and Aleksei Laptev, 0.35 seconds behind.

Gaitiukevich was in fifth place after the first run but the European Championship bronze medallist set the best time in the second run to complete the podium.

Victory for Friedrich extends his lead in the overall rankings, with the German now on 1,350 points having won all 18 two-man and four-man bobsleigh World Cup races in 2021, while Kripps is second on 1,162 points and Benjamin Maier is third (1,154).

In the two-woman race earlier in the day, Kim Kalicki celebrated her first World Cup success of the season after teaming up with Lisa Buckwitz to lead a German one-two in Altenberg.

Runs of 57.42 and 57.07 saw the German duo top the podium with a combined total of 1:54.49, with compatriot Mariama Jamanka and brakewoman Alexandra Burghardt in second (1:54.71).

American Kaillie Humphries clinched the bronze with Sylvia Hoffman in 1:54.92, edging compatriots Elana Taylor Meyers and Lauren Gibbs into fourth (1:54.97).

Germany's Laura Nolte, who had won three races out of four this season, had to settle for sixth place with pusher Viktoria Doenicke but remains in the lead of the overall standings.

European and junior world champion Nolte sits at the summit with 1,061 points, with Kalicki in second overall (1,037 points) and PyeongChang gold medallist Jamanka in third (948).

Beijing 2022 Bobsleigh at the Beijing Olympics: What are the rules? How do you steer? 16/12/2021 AT 22:54