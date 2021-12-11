Sure as night follows day, Francesco Friedrich guided his 4-man sled to World Cup gold in Winterburg.

But the peerless pilot, one of the most dominant active athletes in any sport, didn't have it all his own way on home ice.

Ad

Friedrich and a push crew of Thorsten Margis, Martin Grothkopp and Alexander Schueller only managed the third-fastest first run, to the tune of 53.78 seconds.

Bobsleigh Fabulous Friedrich proves unstoppable again 05/12/2021 AT 15:47

Indeed, two German sleds were quicker with Johannes Lochner's quartet setting the pace with 53.76 and Christoph Hafer taking his crew down in 53.77.

Friedrich overturned the slight deficit in the second run, however, laying down a winning effort of 54.17 to triumph in a combined 1:47.95.

Lochner took silver with Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp, missing out by five-hundredths of a second, with Canada's Justin Kripps taking bronze.

Friedrich and team have won all four 4-man World Cup races of Olympic season and the 31-year-old has seven gold medals to his name across 4 and 2-man.

Bobsleigh Friedrich makes it 12 in a row with Altenberg triumph 04/12/2021 AT 15:16