Francesco Friedrich was joined by a different push partner but his run of two-man World Cup golds remained intact in Altenberg.

Having won the first three races of the season alongside Alexander Schuller, the German combined with Thorsten Margis - his partner in Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018 - for the final race of the year.

Ad

There was still no catching the 31-year-old on home ice. A first run effort of 55.09 saw them open up a 0.15s lead on the rest of the field that was lengthened to 0.22s after two runs, taking gold in a combined time of 1:50.37.

Beijing 2022 Bobsleigh at the Beijing Olympics: What are the rules? How do you steer? YESTERDAY AT 22:54

His latest triumph means it's nine wins from nine in two-man and four-man World Cup events for the unstoppable Friedrich this season.

Friedrich and Margis' compatriots, Christoph Hafer and Issam Ammour, took silver which is the pilot's best result and second World Cup medal.

Canada's Justin Kripps edged out team-mate Chris Spring to bronze, continuing a good season that has yielded four medals on the top-level circuit, all bronze.