Francesco Friedrich confirmed Germany's bobsleigh dominance at the season-opening event in Whistler by adding four-man gold to his two-man title.

Alongside Alexander Schueller, Thorsten Margis and Candy Bauer, Friedrich flew down the track in 50.99 and 50.57 to post a winning time of 1:41.56.

Ad

That was just 0.42 seconds ahead of Britain's second place crew piloted by Brad Hall while Canada's Taylor Austin steered his sled into third place.

Bobsleigh Friedrich and Schueller win two-man opener in Whistler YESTERDAY AT 13:58

Germany also enjoyed success in the two-woman bobsleigh as Kim Kalicki won her first World Cup race with Anabel Galander.

European champion Kalicki trumped Switzerland's Melanie Hasler with runs of 52.96 and 52.97.

The German duo finished 0.22 seconds ahead of Team Hasler, who had led proceedings after the first run, with American world champion Kaillie Humphries a further 0.19 back on the track where she won Olympic gold when representing Canada in 2010.

Sportsbeat 2022

Bobsleigh Ribi takes first Monobob race of season on successful start for Canada YESTERDAY AT 21:28