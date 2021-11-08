After two weeks of thrilling fights in a packed Belgrade Štark Arena, the 21st AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship concluded on November 6th. We have winners in thirteen weight categories, more than ever before, which is only one of the reasons why the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship was the biggest and perhaps the best yet.

The grand opening from October 24th was followed by two weeks of exciting matchups and some surprising results. Boxers had a lot to fight for, as the prize pool was $2.6 million. Winners received medals made of solid gold, championship belts and hefty money prizes – $100.000 for each first place.

Ad

This AIBA World Championship was unique as, for the first time, the Val Barker trophy was awarded to the best participant of the tournament, a light welterweight Cuban Andy Cruz Gomez. Before, the Val Barker trophy was reserved for the best pound for pound Boxer of the Olympic's, but this year the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship had the privilege to award this prestigious trophy.

Boxing Price voted public's favourite Olympian with inaugural National Lottery award 28/10/2021 AT 10:54

This year's World Championship also featured the AIBA Fair Chance team, which consisted of boxers from countries torn by crisis and war. The AIBA Fair Chance team allowed these athletes to compete and show themselves in the best light possible. For persisting in such harsh circumstances, they were all acknowledged as champions of the AIBA Fair Play Moment 2021, an award handed by Gabor Deregan from the International Fair Play Committee.

AIBA president Umar Kremlev congratulated all of the champions and participants, celebrating their brevity, strength, respect and friendship, and for taking apart and representing their countries at the 21st AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship.

Besides organising the event in its capital, Belgrade, which is the only city to host the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship for the second time (the first time being in 1974.), Serbia also achieved another success. The light heavyweight boxer Vladimir Mironchikov earned bronze, which is the first medal for Serbia in major men's boxing competitions after 26 years.

Overall, the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship Belgrade was a huge success and a step in the right direction for the Amateur International Boxing Association as a whole. The World Championship, just like the International Boxing Day that introduced it, is a part of the efforts AIBA makes to again become the governing body organising boxing at the Olympic games, maybe even in Paris 2024.

These types of events are not only doing good to AIBA's reputation but are doing the whole sport of boxing a great service. They show that boxing is much more than fighting and that the entire boxing community is a large family supporting each of its members, no matter their skill level.

Boxing Men's Amateur World Boxing Championship Opened In Belgrade 27/10/2021 AT 19:20