Tyson Fury’s promoter says a long awaited all-British fight with Anthony Joshua could still happen, even though the London 2012 gold medallist is no longer a reigning heavyweight world champion.

Fury is in Las Vegas preparing to defend his WBC belt against Deontay Wilder - an opponent he’s already faced twice.

The 33-year-old was ordered to fight the American for a third time in May, ending negotiations of a unification bout with Joshua, who was then beaten by Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

It therefore looks more likely that Fury will target claiming all four of the sport’s professional prizes by facing the Ukrainian, if he comes through his Vegas fight - though Joshua is expected to face Usyk in a rematch for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts early next year.

Warren says Fury-Joshua is not dead, but it depends on several outcomes: "If Tyson wins the fight we'll sit down," Warren told BBC Sport.

There's a few options there. Usyk would be a massive fight. The Joshua fight is still a massive fight.

"I do believe the public buys into that fight even if AJ isn't champion. If he did fight Tyson he would have a lot to prove and I do think the public would buy into it."

Should Fury beat Wilder for a second time, Warren believes he will return to the UK for his next fight - having staged his last five on foreign soil.

"There's no (Americans) out there for him to fight," Warren added. "I think he'll be back here which will be a great homecoming."

