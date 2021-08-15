Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, won his debut professional bout with an early TKO of Jordan Weeks.
In Catoosa, Oklahoma, the 21-year-old knocked down Weeks just 70 seconds into his first middleweight.
Wearing a pair of shorts handed down by "The Greatest", Ali Walsh produced a demolition of a debut against a 29-year-old with a 4-2 career pro record.
The youngster hailed the influence of his grandfather and his "emotional journey" after securing victory by TKO.
"Obviously, my grandfather, I've been thinking about him so much. I miss him," Ali Walsh said.
"This lived up completely to my expectations.
"It's just an emotional journey, this whole ride."
Nico Ali Walsh
Born Cassius Clay, Ali died in 2016 after a long battle with Parkinson's syndrome.
Globally recognised as perhaps the finest heavyweight boxer of all-time, he lost just five of his 61 professional fights after winning Olympic light-heavyweight gold in Rome in 1960, becoming the first man to win the world heavyweight title on three occasions.
His grandson Ali Walsh is studying for a business degree and is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda, born in 1970 along with twin sister Jamillah.
Ali Walsh is signed to Top Rank, a promotion company based in Las Vegas founded by Bob Arum, who also worked closely with his grandfather.
