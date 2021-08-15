Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, won his debut professional bout with an early TKO of Jordan Weeks.

In Catoosa, Oklahoma, the 21-year-old knocked down Weeks just 70 seconds into his first middleweight.

Wearing a pair of shorts handed down by "The Greatest", Ali Walsh produced a demolition of a debut against a 29-year-old with a 4-2 career pro record.

The youngster hailed the influence of his grandfather and his "emotional journey" after securing victory by TKO.

"Obviously, my grandfather, I've been thinking about him so much. I miss him," Ali Walsh said.

"This lived up completely to my expectations.

"It's just an emotional journey, this whole ride."

Born Cassius Clay, Ali died in 2016 after a long battle with Parkinson's syndrome.

Globally recognised as perhaps the finest heavyweight boxer of all-time, he lost just five of his 61 professional fights after winning Olympic light-heavyweight gold in Rome in 1960, becoming the first man to win the world heavyweight title on three occasions.

His grandson Ali Walsh is studying for a business degree and is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda, born in 1970 along with twin sister Jamillah.

Ali Walsh is signed to Top Rank, a promotion company based in Las Vegas founded by Bob Arum, who also worked closely with his grandfather.

