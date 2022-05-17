Britain returned from the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships without a medal for the first time since 2006 in a 'disappointing' start to the Paris Olympic cycle.

Middleweight Kerry Davis' quarter-final defeat to Tokyo Olympian Davina Michel marked the end of Britain's participation in Istanbul.

Ad

Olympian Charley Davison and Demie-Jade Resztan fell at the same stage, making for a rare major Championships with no British boxers on the rostrum.

Boxing Bivol shakes up boxing with shock win over Canelo 08/05/2022 AT 08:30

Performance Director Rob McCracken said: "This was a relatively inexperienced group of boxers and the World Championships is always a tough competition so while it is disappointing not to have got anyone through to the medal stages, there have been some good performances and all of the women will have learned from the experience."

Mum-of-three Davison was one fight away from a maiden major medal, forcing a stoppage in the second round of her last 16 contest.

But the flyweight fighters was denied a place on the podium by Indiaâ€™s Zareen Nikhat who won by unanimous decision.

The same fate befell Damie-Jade Resztan, who won world bronze at light flyweight in 2019. She was beaten unanimously by Ayse Cagirir of the host nation.

Davis lost to French star Michel with Welsh duo Rosie Eccles and Helen Jones and Englandâ€™s Shona Whitwell having exited the competition in the preliminary rounds.

Sportsbeat 2022

Boxing Davison headlines six-strong GB Boxing team bidding for world glory 06/05/2022 AT 17:32