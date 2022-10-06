The all-British fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr, due to take place at The O2 Arena on Saturday, has been postponed.

It was announced on Wednesday that Benn had failed a drugs test which showed “trace amounts of a fertility drug".

Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing had said the fight would still go ahead with both boxers wanting it to “happen for the fans”.

Matchroom Boxing confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the fight has been postponed.

"After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

"It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control's decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.

"However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters' interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

"As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place. We will be making no further comment at this time and news for ticket holder refunds will follow."

Eubank and Benn were due to meet almost 30 years to the day after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

