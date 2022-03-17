Defending champion Estelle Mossely and her challenger Yanina del Carmen Lescano both made weight ahead of their clash on Friday.

The pair of them will fight for Mossely’s IBO lightweight title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Also on the card is a 10-round fight between Irish fighter Jono Carroll and Ghanaian Patrick Ayi Aryree.

Neither of them had any trouble with the scales on Thursday, meaning the clash can go ahead, live on Eurosport.

French fighter Mossely, who won gold at the 2016 Olympics, is the first woman to headline a card in a world title fight in the Middle East when she takes on her Argentine rival.

Should Mossely win she will be hoping to face the winner of undisputed 135-pound champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on April 30.

Mossely says she is aiming to fight Taylor, who she beat the fourth and final time they met as amateurs, in 2023.

"I take it fight by fight," Mossely told BoxingScene.

"The plan is to fight Katie next year, and I want to be really ready for this fight. It's why I think for me and for me team, we need two or three big fights before this fight."

She added: “I think if Katie Taylor will win, it will be a good fight for me because it's like revenge for the last fight in the amateurs.

"I think it's good for the promotion of the fight. If she will lose, I will be okay. I just want to be the best boxer in the world, and if it's Katie, it will be Katie. If it's Serrano, it will be Serrano. I'm okay for all of those girls.”

