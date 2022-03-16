Estelle Mossely will make history this weekend when she defends her IBO Lightweight World Championship against Yanina del Carmen Lescano.
Frenchwoman Mossely will be the first female to headline a world title fight in the Middle East when she goes up against Argentina’s Lescano.
Ad
Mossely and Lescano will headline the first of two nights of action from the Probellum Evolution shows from Dubai, both of which will be available to watch on Eurosport following the announcement of a deal between the organisation and Discovery Sports.
Boxing
Edwards v Waseem - When and how to watch IBF World Flyweight title bout
Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Mossely makes her fifth defence of the title she won in 2019 against Lescano.
When is the fight?
The bout will take place on Friday March 18, 2022.
Where is the fight being held?
The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE will host a packed card of action including the historic headline fight between Mossely and Lescano.
How to watch
The event will be available to watch live on Eurosport 2, as well as discovery+.
Tale of the tape
Estelle Mossely
Age - 29
Wins - 9
Losses - 0
KOs - 1
Draws - 0
Total Bouts - 9
KO% - 11%
Height - 5'6”
Stance - Orthodox
Yanina del Carmen Lescano
Age - 26
Wins - 10
Losses - 1
KOs - 2
Draws - 0
Total Bouts – 11
KO% - 20%
Height –
Stance - Orthodox
Full Card
Estelle Mossely v Yanina del Carmen Lescano (IBO Lightweight World title)
O'Shaquie Foster v Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov
Jono Carroll v Serif Gurdijeljac
Shabaz Masoud v Yoan Boyeaux
Bakhodir Jalolov v Kamil Sokolowski
Rohan Date v Tom Hill
Sultan Al Nuaimi v Hamza Mchanjo
Eryk Apresyan v Burak Akkus
Joshua David Ridgwell v Suraj Ram
Ziad Wael Hamza v Karanjeet Singh
Boxing
Joshua close to £15m step aside fee for Fury to take on Usyk - reports
Boxing
AIBA Becomes IBA As Extraordinary Congress Embraces Widespread Reform
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad