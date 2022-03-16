Estelle Mossely will make history this weekend when she defends her IBO Lightweight World Championship against Yanina del Carmen Lescano.

Frenchwoman Mossely will be the first female to headline a world title fight in the Middle East when she goes up against Argentina’s Lescano.

Mossely and Lescano will headline the first of two nights of action from the Probellum Evolution shows from Dubai, both of which will be available to watch on Eurosport following the announcement of a deal between the organisation and Discovery Sports

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Mossely makes her fifth defence of the title she won in 2019 against Lescano.

When is the fight?

The bout will take place on Friday March 18, 2022.

Where is the fight being held?

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE will host a packed card of action including the historic headline fight between Mossely and Lescano.

How to watch

The event will be available to watch live on Eurosport 2, as well as discovery+.

Tale of the tape

Estelle Mossely

Age - 29

Wins - 9

Losses - 0

KOs - 1

Draws - 0

Total Bouts - 9

KO% - 11%

Height - 5'6”

Stance - Orthodox

Yanina del Carmen Lescano

Age - 26

Wins - 10

Losses - 1

KOs - 2

Draws - 0

Total Bouts – 11

KO% - 20%

Height –

Stance - Orthodox

Full Card

Estelle Mossely v Yanina del Carmen Lescano (IBO Lightweight World title)

O'Shaquie Foster v Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov

Jono Carroll v Serif Gurdijeljac

Shabaz Masoud v Yoan Boyeaux

Bakhodir Jalolov v Kamil Sokolowski

Rohan Date v Tom Hill

Sultan Al Nuaimi v Hamza Mchanjo

Eryk Apresyan v Burak Akkus

Joshua David Ridgwell v Suraj Ram

Ziad Wael Hamza v Karanjeet Singh

