Party boy Pat McCormack says it's time for GB Boxing's fun-loving twins to take over Tokyo.

And the north-east fighter knows having brother Luke by his side will be more important than ever at this summer's Olympic Games.

Pat and Luke McCormack, both 26, were officially selected in Team GB's 11-strong boxing squad after soaring to gold and bronze medals at last month's Paris qualifier.

Welterweight Pat was knocked out in the last 16 as he rode solo in Rio but heads to Japan as red-hot favourite after toppling world champion Andrey Zamkovoi in the French capital.

The closely-knit pair love letting off steam away from the ring but Pat says they'll only have eyes on the Tokyo prize when they descend on Japan this summer.

Pat, the reigning Commonwealth champion, said: "It's unbelievable - I went by myself [to Rio] last time and it's time for the twins to take over Tokyo.

"Both going to the Olympics will be unbelievable and I can't wait. It's much better having him with us - we've been all around the world fighting together at all these different tournaments.

"100 per cent [we like to have fun], but as soon as we get to these tournaments there's a little switch that we switch on.

"Since before Christmas, I haven't really gone out with my friends much because me and Luke are easily led for a good time. I've been concentrating on the training - it's boring but it's got to be done.

"I've just been trying to stay away [from the party lifestyle] and stay in the gym with no distractions. I haven't been seeing much of my friends in the last year, but hopefully it will pay off and it will all be worth it.

"There's no messing about - boxing is all that matters. It's about getting these medals - and that's it.

"We'll be in it together and we always have been. We always share rooms and we fight better when we're together. We 100 per cent come as a package."

Pat captured glory in the Gold Coast three years ago and followed that up with another gold medal at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

And light welterweight Luke scooped Commonwealth bronze in 2018 before going on to claim the same colour medal in Belarus the following year.

Pat's triumph against Zamkovoi propelled him to Paris nirvana last month while Luke, also a 2017 European Championship silver medallist, finished third after losing to French ace Sofiane Oumiha.

Pat travels to Tokyo with a serious chance of medalling and says he's relishing the weight of expectation ahead of his second Olympic Games.

"Now I've got the experience behind me - I've beaten world champions, I've beaten Olympic medallists so I'm ready to go and take that medal home," added Pat, whose Team GB exploits will be broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+.

"This time I'm going to make sure I go and win a medal - and make history.

"I think I'm the man to beat. I've got the beating of them all and I'm ready to take this medal home.

"I'm going to go out there, perform well and I can't see anyone beating us. I feel like I'm just getting better and I'm going to peak for Tokyo.

"If [me and Luke] both medal, it would be a dream come true."

