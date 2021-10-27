Anthony Joshua insists he is "done with losing" following his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, and is considering a coaching shake-up ahead of a potential rematch with the Ukrainian.

The 32-year-old lost the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles after suffering only his second career defeat, to Usyk in September.

Ad

But the boxer is determined to bounce back, declaring 'war' on his opponent.

Boxing Lauren Price crowned Olympian of the Year in the 2021 National Lottery Awards. 3 HOURS AGO

"I'm done with losing. I'm done with trying to learn the sweet science," Joshua said.

"[Usyk] might get thrown on the floor in the next fight because this is war."

"I'm heading into my 12th world title fight now and the learning is done. It's done. It's just war. I'm annoyed. I'm boiling up just speaking about it."

Anthony Joshua (r.) unterliegt Alexander Usyk Image credit: Getty Images

Joshua has spent time in the United States since losing his titles, and while he says he will not split with long-time coach Rob McCracken, he is seeking other inputs into his game.

"I need a new coach to learn from as well," he added.

"I will not be basing myself in the States, I am a UK resident so I am not going out to the States to find a new coach.

"Rob's in Lithuania so I need to find a new coach for certain points as I train 10 or 11 months a year. I need to step away and get some new teachings from trainers who have trained the likes of 13 or 14 world champions.

"I wish I had done these things sooner, but now I can go out there and add things to my game."

Defeat has put on hold any talks of a clash with fellow countryman and WBC belt holder Tyson Fury in the near future, a fight yearned for by fans that has been years in the making.

Tokyo 2020 Gold medallist Price crowned Olympian of the Year 9 HOURS AGO