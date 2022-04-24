Tyson Fury has suggested he will retire from boxing after retaining his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Nearly 96,000 fans descended on the national stadium to see Fury defend his titles in a long-awaited fight against Whyte, but a brutal uppercut in the last seconds of the sixth round brought the contest to an end.

Fury, who has won 32 and drawn one of his 33 fights, said afterwards that it was his last professional boxing match.

The 33-year-old told BT Sport: "I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the third fight with Deontay Wilder that would be it and I meant it.

"I then got offered to fight at Wembley and I thought I owed it to the fans, to every person in the United Kingdom, to come here and fight.

"Now it's all done I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out!"

Fury's promoter Frank Warren added: "If it was going to be the last fight, it'll be the last fight. That's his decision, he's the guy getting in the ring. If it is his last fight, he has gone out on such a high."

However, after speaking to BT, Fury spoke to ESPN and called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the pair appeared to verbally agree to a crossover fight.

"This is going to be one very special fight," Fury said.

"It'll be something never before seen in the history of our sport. We're not talking two guys around 140lb, I'm 270lb, he's 270lb. It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens.

"I'm the boxing heavyweight champion, he's the UFC heavyweight champion, he's in great shape, look at the muscles on him."

Ngannou added: "We are going to find out who is the baddest motherf***er on the planet," to which Fury replied "good man Francis".

"It's going to be an hybrid fight with different type of rules, MMA gloves but in the ring," the Cameroonian said. "We'll mix it up and do it a little different."

