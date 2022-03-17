IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards dismissed Muhammad Waseem’s chances to ‘play on his ego’ as they prepare for their fight on Saturday night.

The pair are set to face off for the title in Dubai and both of them have struck confident poses in the run-up.

Both fighters faced off on Thursday in a press event, with Edwards not lacking in self-belief.

“I’m flashy, maybe a bit cocky, maybe a bit arrogant,” he told onlookers.

“I know their team are banking on trying to draw me out of how I normally box and play to my pride and my ego but that is making it a whole heap worse, because I can go the full 12 rounds and allow for zero shots to land if I want.”

Waseem replied: “Watch the fight and there will be a big upset on Saturday night. All the talk will be finished. Viva Pakistan!”

Also on the card is a former world champion, Regis Prograis, who fights Irishman Tyrone McKenna iin a WBC super lightweight title eliminator.

Prograis said: “The fight happened because he was talking trash online. He was on Twitter and he was talking a load of trash, I was like: ‘Who the hell is this?!’ I found out and that’s why we are here. He wanted the fight, so we are here.

“If he takes this punishment for 10 rounds, then he’s a tough guy, but at the same time I don’t see him taking it for 10 rounds.”

McKenna explained: “I see it as I wanted to batter Prograis, I called him out and I got what I wanted. Everytime I want a fight, I make it happen, I am a self-promoting king.”

“This fight on Saturday will be defined by two things: war and brutality.”

FULL CARD

Sunny Edwards v Muhammad Waseem (IBF World Flyweight title)

Tyrone McKenna v Regis Prograis (WBO Inter Continental Super Lightweight title)

Yoan Boyeaux v Shabaz Masoud

TJ Doheny v Cesar Juarez

Khalid Ayub v Anem Sivareddy

Cristian Rafael Coria v Hovhannes Bachkov

Denis Bartos v Bader Samreen

Peter McGrail v Alexandru Ionita

Fahad Al-Bloushi v Mohamed Kashinde

Khojiakbar Qodirokhunov v Faizan Anwar

