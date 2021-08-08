Lauren Price’s gold medal in this morning's middleweight bout with China’s Qian Li confirmed Great Britain’s most successful Olympic Games in boxing for over 100 years.

Six British boxers managed a podium finish, as Team GB picked up two golds, two silver and two bronze medals in the ring.

Karriss Artingstall was the first Team GB athlete to win a medal at the Kokugikan Arena. She landed a bronze medal in the women’s featherweight division.

In the men’s welterweight gold medal match, Pat McCormack lost to Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias and in turn received silver medal for his efforts.

Frazer Clarke won his first Olympic gold medal in bizarre fashion. His opponent, Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, staged a sit-in protest after facing disqualification for repeatedly headbutting Clarke, who collected bronze as a result.

There was a lot of buzz around Team GB new boy Ben Whitakker, who aimed to emulate Anthony Joshua by winning a debut gold medal. He seemed to breeze through his first few bouts, and only really faced tough competition when he reached the final and lost to competition favourite Arlen Lopez in the men’s light-heavyweight division.

Galal Yafai won Team GB’s first gold medal in the ring on Saturday morning, defeating Philippines boxer Carlo Paalam 4-1 in the men’s flyweight final. This was the first of two gold medals, the second came a day later when Lauren Price performed excellently to cap off a memorable camp for British boxing.

