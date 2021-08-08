Lauren Price is the middleweight Olympic champion after a masterful destruction of China’s Li Qian on the final day of the Games in Japan.

It was the number one seed up against the second seed and Price was always in control as she picked up Team GB’s second gold in the ring at Tokyo 2020.

Price’s confidence has been unshaken in these Games and the 27-year-old caps off GB’s best medal haul in boxing in 101 years with an impressive gold medal victory.

A cagey opening saw limited action with both women feeling out the range. Qian appeared unconcerned with the power Price might have, with both her hands resting below her hips.

But Price was easily dancing away from Qian’s shots, and although the Brit landed infrequently, the judges were clearly impressed and returned a clean sweep on the scorecards in the first round for the fighter in red.

Qian was eager to close the distance in the second round, but every time she stepped in Price would brilliantly pick her off with counters or beat her to the punch.

With the fight at distance, Price was dominating the exchanges and setting the pace, with Qian often swinging at fresh air.

The second round was another big victory on the scorecards for Price, with four of the five judges seeing it for the GB athlete.

Price now needed to just manage the final round and cruised through the first two minutes, even after hitting the floor due to a slip.

Qian was game, but met the final bell a frustrated figure after Price’s stunning and intelligent performance.

