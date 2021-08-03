Cuba's Roniel Iglesias is the new Olympic men’s welterweight champion after sweeping GB’s Pat McCormack aside in a near-perfect performance.

McCormack was the number one seed going into the final, but was completely outboxed by his rival who dominated the exchanges and tempo thanks to a seemingly unbreakable high guard.

It was a masterful performance from Iglesias, but bitter disappointment for McCormack who was favourite to collect gold in Tokyo.

Two-time Olympic medalist Iglesias was the first to start landing after a cagey start, but there was plenty of missed shots from both men as neither quite figured out the range in the opening minute.

While Iglesias appeared to be out-working McCormack, it didn’t stop the Brit from doing a confident shuffle mid-way through the round.

McCormack found himself backed into the corner in the final seconds, but the 26-year-old was quick to dance back out to safety just as the bell rang.

The judges were clearly loving Iglesias’ display, rightly giving the first round 4-1 in his favour.

McCormack now needed to come from behind to win and began the second round strongly with a straight left. But then almost disaster struck for the Team GB athlete.

Iglesias landed a beautiful left hand and McCormack was on the deck, but luckily for the Brit the knockdown was ruled a slip. Replays showed there was a tangle of legs even though McCormack was clearly hurt by the shot.

Iglesias felt he could now hurt McCormack and the man in red was scrambling to try and take control.

The second half of the round was much the same for McCormack, being outworked by a clever and punishing Iglesias. McCormack circled round Iglesias to try and find an angle but he was caught again by a quick left hook.

The second round again went to Iglesias with all five judges scoring it for the Cuban. Iglesias was now three minutes away from picking up his second Olympic gold medal and the number three seed went back to relying on his superb high guard.

McCormack tried to push forward, but continued to be outsmarted by Iglesias. It might have been a perfectly managed fight, but Iglesias put some gloss on the brilliant win with a stinging left that sent McCormack stumbling backwards.

Roniel Iglesias of Cuba, right, celebrates victory over Pat McCormack of Great Britain following their men's welterweight final bout at the Kokugikan Arena Image credit: Getty Images

The result was never in doubt for Iglesias with McCormack applauding his opponent before the scorecards were even read out.

McCormack wins a silver medal while Iglesias adds a Tokyo 2020 Olympic title to the gold he won at London 2012. Silver remains a big achievement for McCormack and is the sixth boxing medal Team GB will collect at Tokyo 2020 - a record haul for the boxing squad.

