Team GB have named the 11 boxers who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four women and seven men have made the cut and the team is packed with experience and champions, with hopes high fighters will return to the UK with a host of medals.

Rising star and Youth Olympian champion Caroline Dubois joins Lauren Price, Charley Davison and Karris Artingstall in the female group. Dubois is the sister of professional heavyweight Daniel Dubois and is one of several GB athletes targeting a medal.

Middleweight Price is aiming to build on her 2019 world championship success alongside featherweight Artingstall and flyweight Davison.

On the men’s side, there are two Rio Olympians back for Tokyo, flyweight Galal Yafai and welterweight Pat McCormack. Yafai is a hot tip for gold in Tokyo and every single male boxer has picked up a medal on the Olympic cycle in the build-up to the Games.

Twins Peter McGrail and Pat McGrail also qualified alongside light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker and heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Cheavon Clarke.

Clarke, who won goal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has been with Team GB for 10 years and is determined to end his Olympic journey with a medal.

“I have dedicated the last 10 years to this and earning the right to represent my country at the Olympic Games so to finally achieve it and be selected to represent Team GB is an amazing feeling,” he said.

I was able to go to Rio as a sparring partner and it was good to support the team, but to compete at Olympics is what I have always wanted and I just cannot wait to go out there and show the world what I can do.

“This is a really strong team so to have been named captain is an unbelievable honour.

“GB Boxing has played an enormous part in shaping me, not just as a boxer, but also a person and to be made captain of the team is amazing. It is one of the proudest achievements of my life.”

A year-long delay has been particularly difficult for boxers, with many spending months on the sidelines unable to train or spar.

Great Britain went into shutdown in the middle of qualifying in London last March, but Rob McCracken said it was a credit to the talent of their squad that 11 boxers would eventually book their place at Tokyo.

“To qualify 11 boxers is a fantastic achievement especially as the boxers only had one competitive opportunity to earn a place at the Tokyo Olympics,” the GB Boxing leader said.

The last 12 months have been very challenging for us all but the coaches and support staff have done a great job of preparing the team and the boxers have delivered when it matters most.

“This is a very talented group with quite a lot of experience and provided they continue to prepare well, work hard and listen to the coaches they have every chance of being successful at the Olympic Games.”

McCracken has chosen Clarke to be captain of Team GB and the GB Boxing’s performance director said he was the obvious choice.

“Frazer has been a big part of the GB Boxing squad for more than a decade and was the outstanding candidate when it came to appointing a captain,” he said.

“He is always the loudest voice in the crowd supporting his teammates at tournaments and is liked and respected by all of his colleagues.

“He is a great ambassador for GB Boxing and embodies the ethos of the organisation which aims to develop and support the boxers, not just as athletes, but also as people.”

Team GB boxers for Tokyo:

Women:

Charley Davison, Flyweight (51kg)

Karriss Artingstall, Featherweight (57kg)

Caroline Dubois, Lightweight (60kg)

Lauren Price, Middleweight (75kg)

Men:

Galal Yafai, Flyweight (52kg)

Peter McGrail, Featherweight (57kg)

Luke McCormack, Lightweight (63kg)*

Pat McCormack, Welterweight (69kg)

Ben Whittaker, Light-heavyweight (81kg)

Cheavon Clarke, Heavyweight (91kg)

Frazer Clarke, Super-heavyweight (91kg+)

