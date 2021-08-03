Galal Yafai beat Yosvany Veitia on split decision to secure an Olympic medal after a scintillating performance in the quarter-finals against one of Tokyo 2020’s top contenders.

Veitia was the number three seed coming into the fight, but Yafai fancied his chances against the Cuban after springing a surprise against his opponent in the world championships.

Yafai had the blueprint from the world championships triumph and the Brit executed his game plan to perfection to move into the semi-finals.

As predicted, Yafai came flying forward in the opening seconds, putting to bed any hope Veitia might have had of a cagey start from his underdog rival.

The Brit was the one stepping in regularly and Veitia struggled to fire off his usual slick counter punches.

Yafai’s strategy was to keep the tempo up and the 28-year-old landed a lovely uppercut in the first round, with quick, hard hooks also catching the eye.

Veitia grappled with Yafai to try to slow him down and managed to tag the GB athlete for a moment, but the Brit instantly fired back – a response that would become a feature in the thrilling bout.

Yafai’s aggressiveness paid off with the judges as four of the five scorecards came back in his favour, with only the Korean official deciding to go with Veitia.

“Big control, you’re boxing brilliant,” was the message from Yafai’s corner and the Brit did just that, swarming Veitia at every occasion in round two.

Yafai mixed body shots with sharp hooks to the head and Veitia was struggling to cope with the pressure.

Veitia would land on occasion, but Yafai would throw a host of shots back at his opponent. The pace from Yafai was relentless but with 30 seconds left it seemed as though the man in blue finally slowed down.

Yosbany Veitia (red) of Team Cuba exchanges punches with Galal Yafai of Team Great Britain during the Men's Fly (48-52kg) quarter final Image credit: Getty Images

The Cuban was landing more regularly now and although Yafai finished the round with a beautiful left hook, he would be punished for stepping off the gas.

Veitia took three of the judges in the second round meaning the final round was crucial as two judges saw the contest as level.

Yafai went back to work, but Veitia was finding his target more often. Yafai’s body to head combinations were superb and the Birmingham fighter was firing off more stinging uppercuts.

The final minute saw Yafai step up the tempo again and Veitia missed a huge hook which would surely work in the Brit’s favour.

Another uppercut from Yafai clipped Veitia and with ten seconds left, Yafai circled away until the bell rang.

Yafai landed more in the final round at 2:1, and appeared confident as he waited for the final scores to be read out.

The judges handed the delighted Brit a split decision victory and the guarantee of a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

