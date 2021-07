Boxing

Trailblazers - Muhammad Ali: The Greatest

In the latest epsiode of Trailblazers, the Eurosport series showcasing sport’s greatest stories and heroes who inspired meaningful change, we salute the great Muhammad Ali. "Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam, while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights?"

00:09:05, an hour ago