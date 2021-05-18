Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum revealed the heavyweight is likely to fight Deontay Wilder next rather than Anthony Joshua.

The boxing world had been gearing up for an undisputed heavyweight unification showdown between Fury and Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer and the Gypsy King even declared on Monday a deal was done for August 14.

But less than 24 hours after that announcement, news broke that an independent arbitrator had ruled in Wilder’s favour over his dispute with Fury about their third fight.

Boxing Fury v Joshua will be in Saudi Arabia in August - Hearn 11/05/2021 AT 12:10

Fury signed a deal to fight Wilder last year that included a rematch clause. Fury stopped Wilder in sensational fashion in February 2020 to claim the WBC title, but their third and final clash was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the fight was further postponed, Team Fury publicly declared the rematch clause had expired and pursued plans to take on IBF, WBA (Super) and WBO champion Joshua.

Matchroom boss and Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has been promising fight fans for months the undisputed bout was virtually agreed, but the ruling in America could now end Fury’s plans to face Joshua this summer.

Arum, who co-promotes Fury alongside Frank Warren, confirmed the ruling was likely to put the undisputed showdown on hold until the end of the year.

"We're not paying Wilder to step aside,” Arum told ESPN on Monday.

"It's better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.

Were Fury to push ahead with fighting Joshua next instead of Wilder, a hefty step-aside fee would need to be agreed.

Anthony Joshua stares at Kubrat Pulev prior to the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heayweight Title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 12, 2020 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Daniel Weinstein, the arbitrator, declined to award Wilder damages and ordered Fury to rematch the Bronze Bomber before September 15, however the former judge also opened the door for the heavyweight pair to agree to an extension.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered a site free worth over £100 million to host the fight, less than two years after they staged Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz.

Should Team Fury fight Wilder next, Joshua could be forced to defend his WBO title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who was willing to wait to fight the winner of Fury-Joshua.

Boxing Canelo stops Saunders in brutal fashion 09/05/2021 AT 08:30