This weekend sees British fighters Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte go head to head in a huge heavyweight bout.

Northwest London will see 96,000 fans descend on the national stadium to see Fury defend his WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles in a long-awaited fight against Whyte.

The two former friends will face off in what is being billed as arguably the biggest all-British fight in history, and Fury’s first match on UK soil since his points victory over Francesco Pianeta in August 2018.

Fury, 33, has held the championships since knocking out American Deontay Wilder for the vacant straps in February 2020, and successfully defended them against the same opponent in October last year.

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ also puts his 32-fight undefeated record on the line, with the only previous blemish coming in a draw, also against Wilder, in 2018.

Whyte comes into the fight with a 28-2-0 record, having suffered his first defeat against Anthony Joshua in 2015.

The 34-year-old was beaten for the second time in 2020 after a fifth round TKO defeat at the hands of Alexander Povetkin.

However, Whyte immediately got his revenge in March of the following year, beating the Russian in four and reclaiming the WBC interim heavyweight title he lost in the first fight.

The road to Fury v Whyte has taken several turns ahead of their eventual showdown. The entire boxing world seemed to be waiting for Fury to face former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua with all the belts on the line.

However, those plans were torpedoed when Joshua was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk last September.

Usyk looked primed to be Fury’s next opponent to decide an undisputed champion but with Joshua eyeing a rematch with the Ukrainian, the fight did not materialise.

This left Whyte, who was the mandatory challenger for Fury’s gold, and the fight was announced earlier this year.

What's been said?

Whyte on Fury: "He can be unpredictable so we're just trying to be as ready as we can be, trying to create all different kinds of circumstances, different situations so whatever he brings, we'll be ready."

Fury on Whyte: "We're going to treat you all to a hell of a barnstormer. This is heavyweight boxing. Anyone can win with one punch. If I'm not on my A Game, this guy will knock my head right off my shoulders."

Tale of the tape

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte 33 AGE 34 31 WINS 28 0 LOSSES 2 22 WINS BY KO 19 1 DRAWS 0 32 TOTAL FIGHTS 30 71% KO % 68% 6'9" HEIGHT 6'4" 85" REACH 78" Orthodox STANCE Orthodox

Full card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae

