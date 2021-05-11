Saudi Arabia will host the world heavyweight boxing title unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in August, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while fellow Briton Fury is the WBC belt holder.

"August the seventh, August the 14th. I think it's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia," Hearn told Sky Sports television.

"It's the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners they were fantastic as well," he added.

Joshua won back his belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in December 2019.

"We're very comfortable. Anthony's comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time, we're ready to go," said Hearn.

