This year's tournament was the biggest one yet, as it featured thirteen weight categories, a 2.6 million dollar prize pool, pure gold medals, championship belts, and the renowned Val Barker trophy, awarded to the best pound for pound boxer of the competition. All fighters were super motivated as each of the champions was awarded a $100.000 check, which was also for the first time in the history.

Adding more weight classes resulted in closer matchups, and this, revised system of evaluation of the R&J’s performance, meant that even the favorites had to show the best effort from the start of the competition. Because of this, the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships was the biggest one yet and incredibly exciting. The crowd enjoyed exciting matches and unpredictable results throughout the tournament, which all climaxed on the last two days when 13 champions were crowned.

The 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade was a massive success, and the last day was only a cherry on top of the two weeks that led to it. AIBA showed that it has what it takes to organize a fair competition and give the opportunity to fighters all across the world to participate in such a fantastic event. This was further emphasized with the AIBA Fair Chance Team, with boxers who due of various reasons couldn’t represent their countries and would have had difficulties coming to the tournament to showcase their skills.

The whole competition put AIBA in a good light and is something the entire boxing community should be proud of. We have no doubt it will be a foundation of future competitions that will only build on top of this success, and that organizing excellent events such as this one will result in AIBA becoming the boxing governing body on the Olympic Games again.

