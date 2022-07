British Superbikes

'Spectacular ride!' - Tarran Mackenzie gets his season back on track with Race 2 win at Brands Hatch

It's been a difficult season for Tarran Mackenzie thus far but he was able to get his season back on track at Brands Hatch, following up his second place yesterday with the win in Race 2. That means Mackenzie is still in with a shout of making it into the Showdown.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago