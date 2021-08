British Superbikes

‘Dangerous and exhilarating’ – riders preview Cadwell Park round of BSB

The British Superbike Championship heats up with another three races at Cadwell Park this weekend. Watch live across Eurosport and the Eurosport app. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. Round 6, Race 1 is live from Cadwell Park at 16:45 on Saturday 21st of August.

00:00:51, 2 hours ago