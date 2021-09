British Superbikes

‘He’s beatable’ – Peter Hickman believes he can challenge Jason O’Halloran for BSB Championship

FHO BMW’s Peter Hickman, who finished in first in the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice session at Snetterton on Friday afternoon, is confident of producing a podium finish this weekend and thinks he can close the gap on Jason O'Halloran for the championship.

