British Superbikes

BSB Showdown - ‘Ride of the season!’ – Tommy Bridewell wins Race 2 at Oulton Park

Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) secured the Race 2 at the BSB Showdown at Oulton Park. He beat McAMS Yamaha pair Jason O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie into second and third respectively.

00:02:54, an hour ago