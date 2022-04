British Superbikes

‘Shuts the door on him!’ – Glenn Irwin wins again after return from horror training crash

Glenn Irwin cracked five vertebrae and broke his pelvis and wrist in a horror training crash before the start of the British Superbike Championship season. He has won two races at the three-race opening round at Silverstone. Every race will be available live on Eurosport and discovery+ with the best of the action and instant highlights across social media.

00:02:05, 2 hours ago