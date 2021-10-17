Tarran Mackenzie is the new British Superbike Champion after a brilliant weekend in which he won all three races.

Heading into the final weekend of the season, Mackenzie knew he had to get the better of Tommy Bridewell to secure the title.

He won Saturday’s race, and repeated the dose in race two, beating Bridewell to the chequered flag by 0.087 seconds. That win gave Mackenzie an unassailable lead in the championship, and he capped the season off in style by taking the third race - with Bridewell once again following him home at Brands Hatch.

"Honestly, I can't believe it. It's been a rollercoaster of a year," the 25-year-old Mackenzie said. "It's nice to have all the fans back, especially at Brands Hatch so I thank everyone that's come out to support me over the years.

“And to do it 25 years since dad (Niall Mackenzie) won his title is amazing - it shows how old he is! I can't thank everyone enough!"

Reflecting on his thrilling win in the race two, when he surged past Bridewell on the 12th lap and held his rival at bay, he said: "I was in two minds whether to try and go for the win or not. I didn’t know what to do!

"That final move, I’ve done three times before in Supersport and I played it smart into that last corner. Tommy went defensive which is the right thing to do but I just cut back and got it!"

