British Superbikes

'That is a statement and a half!' - Bradley Ray obliterates track record at Oulton Park

Watch the finish to Q2 at Oulton Park as championship leader Bradley Ray continued his rich vein of form by not only setting the fastest time in qualifying but also setting a new track record with a brilliant lap. The performance left the Eurosport commentary team speechless it was so good from Ray. Stream the 2022 British Superbikes season on discovery+

00:01:25, 8 hours ago