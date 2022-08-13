British Superbikes

British Superbikes: 'It's been an odd weekend' - Jason O'Halloran surprised by 'incredible' pole position at Thruxton

British Superbikes: 'It's been an odd weekend' - Jason O'Halloran is left surprised by his 'incredible' pole position at Thruxton. O'Halloran claimed his third qualifying pole position of the 2022 season, setting a stunning lap time just 0.287s adrift of the fastest ever lap of Thruxton. Stream top superbikes action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

00:00:40, an hour ago