Deborah Kerr produced a brilliant effort to take second place in her semi-final of the Women's Kayak Single 200m to book a ticket to the final.

Kerr looked up against it after struggling in her heat and she was away from the pace in lane one.

She had no option other than to go out hard and she had enough in the tank to hold on for second place behind Dora Lucz in a time of 39.751.

“She has worked on the psychological aspect, which she has found pretty tough, and it was a case of mind and body together there,” said David Goldstrom on Eurosport commentary. “That was a terrific performance. She had to do it all on her own (from lane one.).”

Lisa Carrington underlined her dominance in the event by easing to victory in the first semi-final.

The New Zealander is bidding for a third Olympic Games win in the event, and she had no trouble in beating Emma Aastrand Jorgensen.

Despite easing down a few metres from the line, Carrrington was able to smash her previous Olympic-best time, stopping the clock at 38.127.

The final takes place later on Tuesday.

