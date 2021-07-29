GB’s Mallory Franklin is through to the inaugural final of the C1 canoe slalom at Tokyo 2020.

The world number two didn’t put in the best run, but it was enough to finish sixth and qualify for the final later on Thursday.

Paddlers were finding it tough on the run, with eskimo rolls a regular sight through the turns and tricky rapids.

Franklin clocked in at 39.59 at the first split 0.41seconds behind leader Jessica Fox despite a cautious approach and was impressive down stream with several quick switches catching the eye.

The Brit’s first real problem was at gate 19 as she overshot the turn and lost several seconds getting back on track.

But Franklin worked hard to do just that and unlike most of the previous competitors managed to produce a clean run through gate 21 and 22.

Franklin raced through gate 24 without cleanly to be able to cross the finish line in 117.75 with just two touches and no penalties on her scorecard.

It was enough to take sixth spot with Australia’s Fox coming first in semi-final with a score of 110.59.

Czech Republic’s Fiserova took third, Brazil’s Ana Satila finished in third and Germany’s Andrea Herzog was in fifth.

“That wasn’t a perfect run from Mallory Franklin, she knows that,” Malcolm Johnson said on Eurosport commentary.

But she’s in through to the final and is not a million miles away. She’s got a good chance.

“She’ll know it’s about getting through the initial gates cleanly and carefully,” he continued.

“She lost maybe three seconds here [at gate 19] but she didn’t let her faze her and that perhaps is the important thing. She just stayed focused.

Johnson added: “If Mallory can put all the jigsaw pieces together she’s got a great chance in the final.”

