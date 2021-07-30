Great Britain’s Bradley Forbes-Cryans advanced to the final of the Men’s Kayak at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old produced a clean run and his time of 96.48 was enough for fifth place.

With the top ten advancing to the final, which takes place later on Friday, Forbes-Cryans is in with a shot of a medal - with the aim being to emulate Joe Clarke who won gold in Rio in 2016.

Tokyo 2020 Canoe Slalom M Kayak (K1) SF and Final AN HOUR AGO

His run was clean, but there appeared room for improvement in the final.

“He seemed a little bit nervous early on, trying too hard to avoid the penalties,” Malcolm Johnson said on Eurosport commentary. “But he built into his run and did some excellent work on the features in the middle part of the course.”

World number one Jiri Prskavec laid down a marker ahead of the final by taking top spot in the semi-finals.

The two-time world champion crossed the line in 94.29, which included a two-second penalty for a gate touch.

Boris Neveu has been a long-term rival of Prskavec, and the Frenchman claimed second in the semi-finals with a time of 94.86.

The big casualty of the event was Peter Kauzer who struggled to find speed on his run and missed out on the top 10.

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'That was brilliant' - GB's Franklin storms to slalom silver 20 HOURS AGO