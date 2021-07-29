Britain's Mallory Franklin had to settle for canoe slalom Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020, following a brilliant final run by Australia's Jessica Fox.

The Team GB athlete went fifth in the final and was ahead of the rest of the field until the world number one blitzed her time to claim a first Olympic gold, having claimed three medals across London 2012 and Rio 2016.

But Franklin's achievement is the best by a female British slalom canoeist, bettering the bronze by Helen Reeves at Athens 2004.

It was the first time that the C1 category had been included in the women's canoe slalom programme, and Franklin was looking to add to her World Championship success in 2017.

Having posted the fastest time in her first two runs on Wednesday, she had a sub-par semi-final before setting the standard in her run. With one canoeist left to go, Franklin was two and a half seconds ahead of the eventual bronze medallist, Andrea Herzog of Germany, and it would take something special to beat her.

Fox - who at 27 is the same age at Franklin - had to settle for bronze in the K1 category earlier in the week having picked up four penalty seconds, in a run which would have landed her gold had she not accumulated them. She made no mistakes this time, with a crystal clean run to finish three and a half seconds ahead of her British rival.

