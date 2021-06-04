Adam Burgess insists home support can propel him to Olympic gold this summer - even if his family and friends are not allowed in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics will look different from previous Games due to the impact of coronavirus and one of the biggest changes will be the absence of overseas spectators.

Burgess' family are now cancelling their flights but have put that disappointment to one side and are planning to support him in style from home in Stone, Staffordshire.

Adam Burgess insists home support can propel him to Olympic gold this summer - even if his family and friends are not allowed in Tokyo, writes Charlie Bennett.

The canoe slalom-ace is seeded fourth in the men's C1 category and is a genuine medal prospect.

But the 28-year-old only has eyes for the top prize and believes he is arriving at the Games in the best shape of his life.

The Tokyo Olympics will look different from previous Games due to the impact of coronavirus and one of the biggest changes will be the absence of overseas spectators.

Burgess' family are now cancelling their flights but have put that disappointment to one side and are planning to support him in style from home in Stone, Staffordshire.

Burgess is hoping good things come to those who wait at Tokyo 2020, nearly two years after he was officially selected by Team GB.

However, Burgess' debut has been 17 years in the making since he watched Campbell Walsh win kayak silver at Athens 2004.

Team GB have become a canoe slalom powerhouse and have won medals at every Games since Sydney 2000 and Burgess thinks he can add to the total.

"I am going there to win, absolutely," he said.

"Any start-line I get on, I believe I am at that level where on my day, I could win any race. I would be going into this as the fourth seed but I have known for a bit longer than the guys ahead of me that I am going and I hope that will be an advantage on the day."

