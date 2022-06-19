Britain's Mallory Franklin was satisfied with a job well done as she celebrated her 28th birthday in style with canoe slalom World Cup gold in Krakow.

The Olympic silver medallist, who claimed European gold last month, surged to the top of the podium with a time of 103.31 seconds - 1.17 seconds ahead Marjorie Delassus of France.

Czech sprint canoeist Martina Satkova completed the podium in 107.83 seconds as Australia's Jessica Fox, the reigning Olympic champion, had to settle for fifth place.

Speaking after the finish, Franklin said: "That looked really tough for Jess but I'm happy to win and it was a good run. Jess definitely had the capability to beat me but I'll take it.

"It's pretty cool [to win on my birthday] and it's nice here as well, I've not had very good time here generally but to win is really cool and I'm happy with the run that I did.

"I've had some really good results this year at the Euros and stuff like that but I've not really been able to put it down in the World Cups yet but to come away with that is really cool."

In the men's C1 final, Britain's Adam Burgess took the bronze medal after an error-free run from Nicolas Gestin of France proved enough to win his first senior World Cup gold.

Olympic champion Benjamin Savsek had to settle for silver, as a gate touch penalty rule him out of gold medal contention, with Gestin edging out the Slovenian by just 0.04 seconds.

Three British paddlers made it through to the men's extreme final as Chris Bowers clinched his first senior World Cup gold medal while teammate Joe Clarke finished in bronze.

And in a dramatic women's event, Dutch paddler Martina Wegman took extreme slalom gold after Czech Tereza Fiserova finished first, but was disqualified for not rounding the gate.

The victory was Wegman's third extreme kayak World Cup win, while Australia's Noemie Fox finished in second and Ukraine's Viktoriia Us took the bronze medal.

