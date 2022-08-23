Laura Sugar insists she will continue to push the para canoe boundaries after a sweet Sunday for Britain at the European Championships.

Para paddler Sugar claimed gold in the women's KL3 event by beating Nelia Barbosa and teammate Hope Gordon on the final day of action in Munich.

Ad

Sugar, 31, competed as a sprinter at the 2016 Paralympic Games and won four European medals on the track before switching to canoeing in 2019.

Canoeing Deborah Kerr hopes new expereinces can lead to future medals 2 HOURS AGO

She's now an Olympic and two-time world champion and believes an obsession with going even faster has held the key to success.

The Saffron Walden speedster said: "Being in athletics, I've always been competitive and loved racing.

"And in para canoe, I've always wanted to do my best and go faster.

"You just have to go faster, it's not like you've got an opponent like some sports â€“ so I want to push the boundaries and continue to chase medals."

Sugar's gold â€“ and Gordon's bronze â€“ marked two of six medals won by British canoeists on Sunday as Emma Wiggs and Charlotte Henshaw, a two-time Paralympic medallist in the swimming pool, completed a one-two finish in the women's KL2 race.

The duo beat Hungarian Katalin Varga to the top two steps on the podium while in the men's races, Jonathan Young and David Phillipson bagged bronzes in their events.

Young finished third behind Juan Antonio Valle and Mateusz Surwilo in the KL3 race while Phillipson chased home Federico Mancarella and Mykola Syniuk in the KL2.

Young, 38, said: "I would have liked to have taken a step up on to the top of the podium, but I'm buzzing with bronze."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, took place between 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Daily live coverage was across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Canoeing Kerr hails 'special' partnership at European Championships 2 HOURS AGO