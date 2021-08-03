If you thought the 100m was a quick event with a race being run in less than 10 seconds then welcome to the world of sport climbing.

Yes, some of these climbers will finish their event in just six seconds as they clamber up a wall using speed and agility to beat their opponent to the top.

Sport climbing will feature three disciplines with athletes competing in all three to be crowned overall champion: Speed, Bouldering and Lead.

Speed climbing pits two climbers against each other, both climbing a route on a 15m wall.

In Bouldering, athletes scale a number of fixed routes on a 4.5m wall in a specified time, and in Lead, athletes attempt to climb as high as possible on a wall measuring over 15m in height within a specified time.

The final rankings will be determined by multiplying the placement in each discipline, with the athletes achieving the lowest scores winning medals.

Shauna Coxsey will be Team GB's sole representative having qualified with her performances at the 2019 World Championships, where she won bouldering and combined bronze medals.

Sports climbing schedule

Tuesday, Aug 3 - Men's combined qualification (09:00-14:40 BST)

Wednesday, Aug 4 - Women's combined qualification (09:00-14:40 BST)

Thursday, Aug 5 - Men's final (09:30-14:20 BST)

Friday, Aug 6 - Women's final (09:30-14:20 BST)

Climbers have to be quick-thinking and agile as they scale the climbing wall Image credit: Getty Images

How to watch sport climbing at the Olympics

