Janja Garnbret lived up to her favourite billing to become the first woman to win Olympic gold in climbing.

The Slovenian is a six-time world champion and was the stand-out climber going into the competition.

And she delivered in style, producing the top performances in both the bouldering and lead stages of the three-discipline competition.

Garnbret was fifth in the dramatic speed discipline, which was won in a world-record time of 6.84 seconds by speed specialist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland.

But the 22-year-old Slovenian was always expected to win the other two events, and produced a stunning display in the bouldering, completing two of the three challenges, with no other competitor in the final managing a single one.

That left the lead event, a challenging wall climb with a six-minute time limit, where the winner is the climber to reach the highest point.

And Garnbret managed to climb further than anyone else to secure her gold medal by a remarkable margin.

Hosts Japan secured both silver and bronze courtesy of Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi.

