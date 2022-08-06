Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah has set a new games record by winning gold in the women's 200m final on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The win means that she completes the 100/200m double at the Games, having won the 100m in a time of 10.95 seconds on Wednesday.

Her 200m win came at a time of 22.02s, which was 0.6 ahead of Nigeria’s Favour Ofili, who came 2nd in 22.51s, whilst Christine Mboma of Namibia managed to take Bronze in 22.80s.

Thompson-Herah had an incredible 2021, when she became the first woman to ever win successive 100m and 200m gold, doing so at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her record-breaking season won her the World Athletics' World Female Athlete of the Year award, and she was named Best Female Athlete of the Year by the International Sports Press Association which includes 529 journalists from 114 countries across the globe.

Her latest success showed that the lanes really don’t affect her too much, as the sprinter showed that being in the seventh lane had no affect on her technique and speed.

Her victories are especially impressive, knowing that she hasn’t been in her best form coming into the Games.

Elsewhere in Birmingham, England's hopes of a second successive Commonwealth Games netball title were ended in the semi-finals as Australia beat them 60-51. They will face Jamaica in the final.

England didn’t have much luck against Australia in lawn bowls either, with Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard only managing to claim silver after losing a final to Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic in the lawn bowls women's pairs 19-18.

Wales’ first ever gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games came today, as Gemma Frizelle’s score of 28.700 in the hoop event put her ahead of Cyprus' Anna Sokolova, who took silver with a score of 28.300, and Canada’s Carmel Kallemaa who claimed bronze on 28.200.

England will have to settle for at least bronze as they were defeated by India in the Twenty20 semi-finals cricket event. They will face off against New Zealand in hopes of medaling, while India will take on Australia in the final.

On Sunday 45 medals will be up for grabs in athletics, diving, squash, table tennis, beach volleyball and boxing.

