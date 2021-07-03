England´s Ollie Robinson has been suspended for eight matches following the discovery of past racist and sexist tweets.

However, the fast bowler is free to play again immediately, having already missed three games with the remaining five suspended for two years.

The posts date back to 2012 and 2013 and came to light during his England debut against New Zealand in June.

Robinson, who was also fined £3,200 by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), says he fully accepts the punishment.

"I fully accept the CDC's decision," said Robinson.

"As I have said previously, I am incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about the tweets I posted many years ago and apologise unreservedly for their contents.

"I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself.

"Whilst I want to move on, I do want to use my experience to help others in the future through working with the PCA [player's body the Professional Cricketers' Association]."

