The Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease.

"The tournament stands suspended, we are looking for another window," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Right now we can't say when we can reschedule it."

Monday's match in Ahmedabad had to be rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for Covid-19 and two non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise contracted the virus in Delhi.

The IPL regular season was set to end on May 23 with the final on May 30.

A statement from the IPL said: "The BCCI [Indian cricket board] does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL.

"This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

"The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times."

