Joe Root has stepped down as England Test captain, admitting that the role has taken a "toll".

Root has endured a torrid 12 months with England including a failed Ashes campaign and last month's 1-0 defeat by the West Indies.

"I have decided to step down as England men’s Test Captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.

“I have loved leading my country, but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.“

Root led the nation to victory over India at Headingley last summer, a record-breaking 27th win as England Test captain, but had just one win in his last 17 Tests and a record fifth consecutive Ashes series without a win.

English cricket must now undergo a period of adjustment that could very well lead the side into a new era.

Root's resignation leaves English cricket with yet another vacancy to fill, along with the chair, director of men's cricket and men's head coach. Ben Stokes, current vice-captain, appears the most likely candidate to fill Root's boots.

