Joe Root has stepped down as England Test captain, admitting that the role has taken a "toll".
Root has endured a torrid 12 months with England including a failed Ashes campaign and last month's 1-0 defeat by the West Indies.
Ad
And having "had time to reflect" on his return from the Caribbean tour, Root announced his decision to resign as skipper.
Cricket
Warne died from natural causes - Thai police
"I have decided to step down as England men’s Test Captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.
“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.
“I have loved leading my country, but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.“
Root led the nation to victory over India at Headingley last summer, a record-breaking 27th win as England Test captain, but had just one win in his last 17 Tests and a record fifth consecutive Ashes series without a win.
- 'I shoot less than anyone' - Grealish wants to be more selfish
- Man Utd identify top transfer target with Ronaldo expected to leave - Paper Round
English cricket must now undergo a period of adjustment that could very well lead the side into a new era.
Root's resignation leaves English cricket with yet another vacancy to fill, along with the chair, director of men's cricket and men's head coach. Ben Stokes, current vice-captain, appears the most likely candidate to fill Root's boots.
Cricket
From 'ball of the century' to sweet revenge - Shane Warne's 10 most iconic moments
Cricket
'Shane Warne was a massive idol of mine, it has shocked us all' - England captain Root
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad