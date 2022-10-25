Cornwall cricketer Bex Odgers hopes channelling inspiration from Ben Stokes at this month's T20 World Cup can help fire her towards the women's international spotlight.

The St. Austell ace, 19, has played cricket since childhood after taking up the sport at primary school and is watching intently as action in Australia kicked off this week.

And with England looking to avenge last year's semi-final loss to New Zealand, Odgers - who plays for Cornwall and Western Storm - believes all-rounder and Test captain Stokes can help drive his country to glory.

"I'm so excited, it's going to be amazing," said Odgers.

"England have got to be up there. The Aussies will give us a good go, but I think we've got it this year. I reckon we're favourites.

"Ben Stokes always pulls it out the bag on big occasions. It's happened more than once, so if we need someone to do something magical it's going to be him."

The sponsorship is a fairly new concept for Odgers, who has only been supported by SportsAid and Boost Drinks for a handful of months.

The Cornwall star herself holds ambitions to one day represent her country on cricket's biggest stages as she looks to continue rising up the ranks.

And with the profile of women's cricket growing every day, she hopes that she soon gets the chance to make her mark.

Odgers added: "It's been amazing.

"The Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy and The Hundred, they've been so influential to the wider public and I think people are starting to realise now that women's sport isn't boring, it's just different.

"There's nothing worse about it than men's sport, it's just a different sport.

"Sarah Taylor was always my childhood idol. I thought she was amazing and when I got a bit older and she was struggling with her mental health, I thought it was really good to see her open up about that online and on social media, and really inspire others to not be afraid to as well.

"My main goal is to play for England, that's always been the goal. When that happens I don't know - I don't know what the rate of progression is going to be like, but England is the goal. It's just stepping stones."

