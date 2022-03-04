Tributes have been pouring in after Shane Warne, an Australia cricket legend who is widely considered one of the greatest bowlers of all-time, died aged 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday morning in Australia saying that he had passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

Ad

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

Cricket From 'ball of the century' to sweet revenge - Shane Warne's 10 most iconic moments 14 HOURS AGO

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

News of Warne's tragic death came within 24 hours of fellow Australian cricket great Rod Marsh also passing away after he suffered a major heart attack.

Warne's 708 test wickets is the second-most of all time behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, and the world of sport was quick to express its shock, dismay and respect for the legendary player.

Cricket 'Shane Warne was a massive idol of mine, it has shocked us all' - England captain Root YESTERDAY AT 22:28