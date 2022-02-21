Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm has described the "unbearable pain" he experienced from a frozen penis during the 50km mass start event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

With the blue-riband event being shortened to 30km due to extreme cold and winds - the reported temperature on the ground at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Beijing was -32 celsius - Lindholm was only on the course for just over an hour and 15 minutes.

But that was still enough time to cause him the extreme discomfort.

Lindholm applied a heat pack to his genitals at the end of the race in a bid to resolve the issue, but that had - initially - the opposite effect.

"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," the 24-year-old said.

"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through."

Remarkably, it wasn't the first time Lindholm has had this particular problem, having also experienced it during an event in Ruka, Finland in 2021.

And perhaps there does need to be a discussion around cross-country skiing's equipment, with thin skinsuits offering participants scant protection against the punishing winter elements.

Lindholm came home in 28th place in a race that saw ROC athlete Alexander Bolshunov take the gold.

