Jarl Magnus Riiber laid down an Olympic marker just a week out from Beijing 2022 as he topped the podium in the 7.5km Nordic Combined World Cup event in Seefeld.

Ahead of the 10km and 12.5km events in Austria this weekend, Riiber finished in 19:03.8 over the shorter distance, 25.4 seconds ahead of German Vinzenz Geiger and 30.9 seconds better than Johannes Lamparter.

Victory closes the gap in the race for the yellow bib with Lamparter to 80 points with seven events left in the World Cup season, either side of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

Geiger sits third in the overall rankings, 124 points behind Riiber but almost 200 points clear of compatriot Eric Frenzel.

Frenzel finished sixth, 1:08.7 behind Riiber while another German, Terence Weber finished fourth - 43.7 seconds behind.

And with Geiger, Frenzel and Weber all in the top six, Germany strengthened their lead in the Nations Cup, as they are 410 points ahead of Norway with Austria a further 422 points behind.

The 10km event is on Saturday, with the 12.5km event on Sunday in the final weekend of the Nordic Combined World Cup events before the Olympic Winter Games.

